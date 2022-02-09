Media personality Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that anyone who takes out time to record tears streaming down their face is just crying for attention

The TV girl reminded fans that people online do not care about them that much and would most likely use it as a weapon in future

A lot of people agreed with Toke Makinwa who advised anyone on the brink of tears to cry in the confines of their room

According to media personality, Toke Makinwa, anyone who records themselves while crying is a lot a manipulative person just seeking attention.

In a video sighted on her page, Tokstarr as she is fondly called disclosed that she's sick and tired of seeing videos of people crying on social media.

Toke Makinwa shakes table with new video Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

While most people would argue that those who cry show their real personality, Toke said that the fact that they had to press the record button runis everything.

She further revealed that the people online who are being cried to do not care and they would use the video as an ammunition in future.

For anyone who wants to cry just like every other person, Toke has advised that they do so in the confines of their rooms.

"Pls let’s leave this behavior in the past. Why will you on your camera, go live, press record and start crying Not trying to be mean but it is a cry for attention. Do you not have real friends? If you are crying why do you record it? "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ms_yudee:

"Oh no she said it!!"

dee__sy:

"I will never understand it How do you even remember your phone?"

asiwajulerry:

"Imagine recording yourself crying and you forgot to press the record button "

luwa.od:

"In a way she's right but some people are honestly sad and they don't mean to cry but when they start talking they start to cry"

Lady advises Toke Makinwa over her inability to keep a man

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is perhaps one of the most trolled Nigerian celebrities especially when it comes to the issue of marriage and relationships.

A young lady asked the entrepreneur why she has been unable to keep a man despite the fact that she is beautiful and wealthy.

Not stopping there, she also advised Toke to work on her attitude as that might be the reason for the absence of a man in her life.

