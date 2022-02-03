Social commentator Tosin SIlverdam has taken to social media to share an exciting piece of personal news with fans and followers

The online ‘gossiper’ announced that he has acquired his first car at the age of 31 and it’s all thanks to gossiping

Fans and followers were seen in the comment section of the post with congratulatory messages for the new car owner

The hustle has finally paid off for popular content creator, Tosin Silverdam, as indicated by his latest post on social media.

The young man who produces gossip-styled videos on Instagram and TikTok announced that he is now a proud car owner.

Content creator Tosin Silverdam buys his first car at 31. Photo: @tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Silverdam told fans that he was able to afford his own first car at the age of 31. The content creator said the car is indeed a small one but it is only just the beginning for him.

He equally disclosed that he doesn’t know how to drive just yet but is already taking lessons.

An excited Silverdam concluded his post by noting that gossiping on social media is paying his bills.

In his words:

"Better late than never, so I finally got my first car at 31. I know it’s a small car but then again this is just the beginning. Even though I can’t drive and still learning how to drive. Gossip is really paying the bills … God is good."

Josh2funny rewards friend with a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Josh2funny decided to gift one of his long term crew members, Erezi with a car for his hard work.

The comedian revealed that the producer has been with him for four years and he turned comedy into a great sound.

Josh2funny also disclosed that the producer was one of the best gifts he received from the late Sound Sultan.

