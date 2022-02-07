Comedian Basketmouth recently had his album listening party and he had a lot to share about how he managed to snag collaborations on the project

The humour-merchant said it took him about two years before he was able to get singer Wande Coal to do a song

Basketmouth recounted how he was eventually able to corner Wande and how the singer gave them many options to choose from

Nigerian comedian turned musician, Basketmouth, had the listening party for his second album, Horoscope, on Sunday, February 6.

The funnyman was well available to answer questions about what motivated the project and how he managed to come up with the songs that were featured on it.

Basketmouth talks about getting Wande Coal to do a song with him. Photo: @basketmouth/@wandecoal

Fielding a question about Wande Coal's involvement in the album, Basketmouth disclosed that it took him about two years to finally get the singer to do a song.

Basketmouth recounted how he would text Wande, get a response from him and it would be all crickets for another three weeks or more.

The comedian said he eventually got tired of the back and forth and just decided to keep the beat for the singer.

Luckily, Basketmouth said he was able to corner Wande on a particular day when someone informed him that he was at the Aristocrat Records office.

Basketmouth said he wasted no time in visiting the place and that was how he eventually got the singer to do a song for the project.

Wande Coal gave us like 6 hooks

The comedian said when they eventually got to record, Wande Coal gave them about six different hooks to choose from.

Basketmouth went on to hilariously describe the singer as a 'god' and not a human being. The comedian's producer who worked on the project also gave a recount of his experience with Wande Coal.

Watch them speak below:

Source: Legit.ng