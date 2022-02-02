Despite how much Portable has made in such a such time with his wide spread popularity, the singer still remembers his fans on the not so glamorous side

The singer was spotted in a video on Instagram sharing money to a crowd of fans who gathered around him

Every single person in the area scrambled to get some of the money for themselves before Portable went back into his car

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable seems to manage to find a way to get in the news almost everyday with his exploits.

The singer was spotted ina video blessing his fans with money by throwing it into the air and letting them scramble and struggle for it.

Portable throws money in the air for fans Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/@portablebaybe

The singer's car was parked just beside him and while the commotion was ongoing, he slipped into his vehicle and made away.

Reactions

ekuapaula_:

"You can’t even hate this guy "

soundofkayeon:

"This guy is low-key blessed, always trending "

whoismudd:

"Zazu na weray but him dey show love to him ppl for trenches Nocap "

meekhan4:

" make he chill.. if money finish him eyes go clear oo."

specialchisim:

"Must he throw money at the people like they're hungry slaves? They're better ways to show love to the street you emanated from."

iam_emmah06:

"He go soon go back to that trenches where he belongs!"

etta_xoxo:

"Omo this guy’s money no Dey finish?? Good for him sha."

Kenyan lady calls out Portable for assault

A Kenyan lady identified as Blackcinderella took to Instagram with video clips as she called out Portable and his crew members.

According to her, Portable and his guys invited some ladies to chill and drink with them, but everything went south when they were disrespected with foul language.

The agreement did not cover sex and when the ladies refused, they were reportedly locked up, harassed and accused of stealing.

The ladies also claimed that they were sex*ually harassed in the car and when they eventually got to Portable's residence, one of them was physically assaulted.

