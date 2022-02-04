Singer 9ice’s wife is filled with a spirit of gratitude and appreciation to the Lord following the birth of her second child

The new mum finally released adorable maternity shoot photos that were taken while she was still carrying her baby in the womb

9ice and their first daughter also featured in the pictures that have since sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media

The joy of motherhood is a beautiful feeling and this explains the mood of singer 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala-Akande, at the moment.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the husband and wife took to social media with the news that they welcomed a second child together.

9ice's wife releases enchanting maternity shoot photos taken. Photo: @aceoforchid/@photokulture

Source: Instagram

9ice had shared pictures of his wife as he made a vow to love her faithfully and till the end of days.

Well, now that the bun is out of the oven, the new mum has flooded her Instagram page with beautiful maternity shoot photos taken while she was still heavily pregnant.

The pretty mum made sure that her husband and their first child were also part of the beautiful memories as they featured in some of the pregnancy shoot photos.

A set of pictures captured Sunkanmi and her first daughter rocking earth-toned gowns as they posed for the camera.

See below:

Another heart-melting picture captured 9ice kissing his wife’s belly with their first child laughing in the background.

See below:

More photos from the maternity shoot below:

Reactions

oluwatee said:

"Beautiful ❤️."

neshaymo said:

"You look like a goddess ."

jummiesfabrics said:

"So beautiful ."

ashabifash said:

"The smile on the little girl's face."

