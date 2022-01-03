Three BBNaija Lockdown stars Tega, Queen, and Maria have got Nigerians talking on social media

Queen had first taken to her Instagram page to laugh at one of her colleagues over an endorsement deal she accepted

The reality stars then told Nigerians to advise her colleagues against signing deals that are not worth it

Lockdown star Queen Mercy Atang said a real estate company approached her twice for a deal but she turned them down.

According to her, after some pressure from her team, she replied their last email and they said they were not ready.

The reality star stated that the same company approached her colleague who accepted the deal. Queen noted that what brands pay her for three months is what some of her colleagues are accepting for a year's influencing.

Tega reacts as Queen shades Maria online. Photos: @mariabenjaminchike, @its_tegadominic, @lucipost

According to her, her colleagues are signing such deals for bragging rights.

She wrote:

"Dear fans, check on your favourites. Hope the deals they are signing is giving them enough money? Don't come for this cake ambassador girl o because my influencing pay for three months is what your favourite is signing for 1 year. I'm just saying my truth and advising your favourites."

Tega seemed to have seen Queen's post as she asked her colleague how she could have a heart so dark, and filled with jealousy and hatred.

Nigerians react

styleattitudeplus:

"Countdown to reunion."

adunnimckinson

"I love Queen but no company is paying you what they’ll pay Maria !! You don’t have the clout nor the crowd."

odeigahnwabuebo:

"Tega on Point.. Queen is pained about a lot of things…."

_paulgentle_:

"Most peaceful set" in the mud."

ms.yutie:

"Even tega get mouth."

rukkies_meals_and_treats

"If you all won’t fight please, don’t shout."

Misunderstood

BBNaija Maria Chike Benjamin figured took to her Instastory channel with a post in which she talked about completing an interview session.

According to Maria, the interview saw her answering a question about what she intends to title a book about herself.

Maria said it took a lot of deep thinking for her to come to the conclusion that Misunderstood will be a perfect title for her book.

