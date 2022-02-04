Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has raised a debate on social media after asking an interesting question about God and creation

The music star took to his Instagram story to wonder aloud about where God lived before he created heaven and earth

Ben also asked if God resides in heaven and quoted a bible verse about how God made heaven and earth in the beginning

The singer’s question raised series of funny comments on social media with fans trying their best to give answers

A Nigerian singer, Ben Krezt, has had internet users wondering about his thought process after he asked an interesting question about God and his creation.

Taking to his Instagram story platform, the singer asked his numerous fans if God truly lives in heaven.

Singer Ben Krezt asks if God is in heaven. Photos: @benkrezt

Source: UGC

To shed more light on his question, he noted the part of the bible where it was reported that in the beginning, God created heaven and earth.

Not stopping there, Ben then asked his fans where God was living before he created heaven and earth.

He wrote:

“But wait o!! Is God in heaven??? Because in the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth (gen1:1) So pls where was God staying before he created the heavens and the earth?? Pls I really want to know.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Is God in heaven? Singer Ben Krezt asks. Photo: @benkrezt

Source: UGC

Internet users react

It wasn’t long before Ben’s question went viral and fans had interesting things to say about it. Some of them accused the singer of being high on ‘Canadian loud’.

Read some of their comments below:

Xixtu_:

“Let me ask me own, who create God, and who also create d person dat create God.”

Iamkingporsh:

“All these things no really matter… you fit run mad if u think am.”

Billionaireafrica:

“This is just a simple question but my people will think he’s an atheist.”

Angel_caily:

“I need this guy’s dealer pass me the blunt bruh.”

Diana.nuel:

“Read your bible from Gen to Revelation …. No disturb me.”

Princessjaydiran:

“God forgive me obut I don reason this thing before.”

Jackb.xx0147:

“Canadian loud.”

Gaadoh:

“Yes the heavens the Bible speaks of is the clouds etc, but when you hear the highest of heavens, it speaks were GOD dwells.”

Kendrakenneth:

“If you ask me, na who I go ask?.”

Interesting.

