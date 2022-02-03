Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has continued to speak up after cheating on his wife, Ozioma

The gospel star in a new post preached against cheating and noted that he will not fulfil the lust of the flesh

Okposo’s post has led to funny reactions on social media with fans wondering why he is still preaching to them

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has continued to try to make amends after cheating on his wife, Ozioma, and allegedly impregnating a US-based lady.

After making his come back on social media, the gospel star has continued to preach to his followers about lust and cheating.

In a lengthy note on his page, Okposo wrote on how he is no longer condemned because he is in Christ and he is not controlled by the flesh but by the spirit of God in him.

Not stopping there, the gospel star added that no one can condemn him because Jesus interceded for him with God.

Also, in the long note, Okposo explained that he will not fulfil the lust of the flesh and the grace of God is sufficient for him.

Part of his post reads:

“No one can condemn me cos Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me. Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ I am justified by faith i have peace with God through Jesus Christ.

"I walk in the spirit I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh. The grace of God that bringeth salvation is available sufficient and working for me.”

See his post below:

Internet users react

Sammie Okposo’s post raised a series of mixed reactions from online users with some of them being amused by it. While some people told him to focus on his wife who he cheated on, others laughed at the idea of him preaching to them despite being the one who cheated.

Read some of their comments below:

Sir_tijaja:

“Na you cheat, na me dey receive preaching. Nawa o.”

E_l_l_abeauttyyy:

“Oga leave social media and go settle with your wife.”

Vintage_by_ebitinx:

“Make this one rest naaa, We don dey forget.”

Diva__ella:

“Can this be between you and God and not between you and social media? It’s starting to leave some misconceptions.”

Sisiekoimportation_logistics:

“You’re just looking for ways to justify yourself, kindly keep quiet and focus on your rededication to the body of Christ.”

Nwakamma_:

“You’ve already fulfilled the lust of the flesh, just calm down cuz this too shall pass”.

Decopoly:

“Oga your matter don dey tire me oo. You cheat, dem catch you, dem forgive you then move. Abi another Scandal dey do pressup for one side?”

Pde_847:

"Enough already. This is a man who has refused to take accountability for his irresponsibility, first as a man of God and secondly as a husband. All this deflection and manipulation shows lack of true remorse and repentance. Go and truly seek forgiveness from God and your Wife. You dont owe us this constant rant. You are only sorry you got caught and exposed and not truly because you realised you have sinned."

Hmm.

Sammie Okposo's wife shows him support

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, has shown support for her man as he finally made a comeback on social media.

The gospel music star had left the social media space and deactivated his pages after publicly apologizing and admitting that he cheated on his wife.

Just days after deactivating his pages, Sammie Okposo returned online with a post on God’s forgiveness.

Soon after Sammie Okposo shared his comeback post, over 5000 liked it including his wife, Ozioma.

