Nollywood comic actress, Amarachi Amusi has called out a Lagos based petrol station that sold water for her instead of fuel

She called out the name of the station in a series of posts on Instagram and lamented how the unfortunate incident ruined her day

Amarachi also disclosed that the water spoilt her car and the N800k generator she just bought, Nigerians have reacted to her rant

Popular Nollywood comedian, Amarachi Amusi has expressed her anger after a filling station at Ilase, Lagos shortchanged her by ruining her day.

Amarachi said the filling station sold nine thousand naira worth of water for her instead of fuel a situation that got some of her belongings spoilt.

Amarachi Amusi calls out filling station. Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

The actress showed off images of the staff at the filling station and its location on her Instagram story and angrily called them out.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also vowed to sue the filling station because the water they sold to her spoilt her newly bought N800,000 generator and her car:

"I'm suing northwest@northwestpetroleumgas immediately. The water ruined my car, generator, appliances no wonder everything has been spoiling this is madness.

How do you sell water instead of fuel? Literally, water 90% and fuel 10% . No wonder my big gen keeps spoiling.. I just bought this big gen new oo 800k.

Omo e just dey spoil we now checked few days ago and saw that the tank was full of water haa since then the gen don spoil."

Watch her rant below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to her rant, most of them helped her in calling out the filling station.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Feyisayorichards:

"When greed and wickedness is at work,they definitely needs to be sued."

Angelchiokwe:

"This is sad...why will a big fuel station do a thing like this....We are our own problem in this country."

Queen_jay_dee:

"The owner might not even be aware . It’s one thing to own a business it’s another thing to put the business under good management."

Mzadapearl:

"Someone said she should request for 500 million as compensation for damages I agree."

Shakar_el:

"Northwest Don spoil my car before … I no deh ever enter there again."

Comedian Amarachi Amusi shares video as trailer rams into a car she bought 4 months ago

Actress and comedian Amarachi Amusi shared great survival news with her fans and followers on social media.

In the video she shared, Amusi's voice was heard alongside those of passerby who stopped to help her on the road when a trailer rammed into a car she bought just four months earlier.

She shared the terrible state of the new car and thanked God for sparing her life in the incident.

Source: Legit.ng