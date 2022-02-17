As Nigerians are thrown into sudden panic over fuel scarcity, singer Peter Okoye has made a point out of the situation

According to him, the people who chose to date fuel attendants made the right decision in life without even knowing

Actor Adeniyi Johnson pointed out how life changes seeing as fuel attendants who beg for tips are now being begged

As fuel scarcity continues to loom and Nigerians form/join endless queues at fuel stations, different reactions have taken over social media.

One of the P-Square brothers, Peter recently made light of the situation as he pointed out that people who are in relationships with fuel attendants are the luckiest.

According to him, they made the right decision in life.

No condition is permanent

For actor Adeniyi Johnson, he took a look at the moral side of the story and pointed out that fuel attendants who beg customers for tips after service are not on the receiving end of the begging.

He added that nothing is permanent in life and people should just be good to others.

Nigerians react

djroxxy:

"Las las everybody na king for his or her lane......everybody be kind."

zaypexx:

"This psquare should just stay off the humour cos what is this in slide 1???? "

specialruthina:

"Don't use temporal feelings to make permanent decision. Lol. Everybody don turn motivational speaker "

ekedorischioma:

"Table don turn the life no just balance."

wizdoh:

"That’s why is good to remain humble and treat people with care."

just4esther:

"Nothing last forever."

