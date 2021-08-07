Actress and comedian Amarachi Amusi shared great news of survival with her fans and followers on social media

The beautiful film star's voice was heard alongside those of passersby who stopped to help her on the road

Amarachi expressed gratitude to God for making her survive the horrible incident despite the condition of her new car

Comedian Amarachi Amusi has expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life. The funny woman took to her Instagram page to share a video showing the condition of her car.

Comedian Amarachi Amusi's new car gets hit by a trailer. Photos: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Comedian Amarachi Amusi survives an accident

In the video, the comedian's white Lexus car was spotted damaged by the sides.

According to Amarachi, a trailer hit her hard and ran away. The comedian then noted that her car is in pieces. Sadly, she bought the car in April 2021.

Voices of passersby were heard in the background as they tried to help the young woman.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

sirbalocomedy_:

"Jesus Christ. Thank God for life. I am so sorry dear."

theokiemute:

"Bad news shall never be your portion my love. We thank God for life."

monalisa.stephen:

"Omg. Jesu. Sorry about your car. Hope you’re okay?"

djdimplenipple:

"What !!! Thank God for life."

itz_praise:

"Oh Wow, Thank God for safety babe."

onyenzeofficial:

"Thank God for ur safety."

BBNaija Cindy survives a car accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cindy made a post showing a badly-damaged car. According to her, she was involved in a terrible accident that could have cost her life.

The reality star noted that there was no major injury, however, she sustained a few bruises.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Cindy stated that her new age would not be the end of her.

Source: Legit