Gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, recently clocked a new age and he was heartily celebrated by his loved ones

A video sighted on social media captured the jollification that went down at his Ibadan residence after a music band stormed the house

Ayefele, his triplets and other members of his family all came out and danced happily as the band serenaded the atmosphere with sweet music

Popular gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, witnessed yet another birthday celebration on Tuesday, February 1.

The much-loved musician didn’t say much on his social media pages but a video sighted on a Facebook fan page shows that the day was well spent with friends and family.

Jubilation at Yinka Ayefele's residence. Photo: @yinka.ayefele.fans

The video captured the moment a music band stormed the gospel singer’s residence in Ibadan and treated him to a nice time.

Ayefele rode out in his scooter and the celebrant didn’t hesitate to bust moves as the band serenaded the atmosphere with sweet music.

The singer wasn’t left alone in the celebration as his children and other family members also came out to share the special moment with him.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Gbenga Dennis Jolaosho said:

"Congrats to you and your children, may God almighty continue protect them and nurture them to stardom also."

Pst Dare Simeon Oshifade said:

"Happy birthday to you Sir, the Lord will bless your new age with Long life and peace of mind in Jesus mighty name."

Michael M Michael said:

"Happy birthday OJA, wish you many more fruitful years in Jesus name. Gboosa Gboosa Gboosa to Baba Meta."

Ayomide Ty said:

"Happy birthday sir wish you long life and prosperity many more years to celebrate in good health may Almighty God answer your secrets and open prayers."

Folashade Mustapha said:

"Am so happy 4 you ,all the glory be to God almighty Allah.Happy beautiful birthday sir wish I more and more success Amen."

Ayefele shares video of accident that claimed his legs

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Ayefele went down memory lane as he shared a video from the past on his social media page.

A younger version of the Odun Ikore crooner was spotted in the video as he stood beside a car, preparing to go out.

Ayefele's car was later seen in a mangled state and the singer said he is grateful that God made the bitter experience a sweet one.

