Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to impress fans with his fitness regimen and body goals

The music star recently showed off his new weight and body as he bragged about losing 6kg in just a few weeks

Davido noted that he started off weighing 85kg but he now weighs 79.1, which is still very far from his goal

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has left many of his fans impressed with his new fitness lifestyle as he showcases his workout sessions on social media from time to time.

In his usual manner, the music star shared a series of videos on Instagram of himself during an intense workout session with a personal trainer.

Davido flaunts his new body as he loses 6kg.



In the videos, the singer was seen lifting weights, doing leg raises, pushups, shadowboxing and other strenuous exercises while sweating all over.

Davido shares videos from intense workout session on social media.



Soon after the intense session ended, Davido shared a bathroom selfie of himself as he showed off his newly toned body.

Davido took a selfie as he showed off his new body after losing 6kg.



In another post, the DMW boss also posted a photo of his bathroom scale to show fans his new weight of 79.1.

According to the Risky crooner, he used to weigh 85 when he started his fitness journey some weeks ago. Davido however seemed impressed with his new weight but added that it was still far from his goal.

See a screenshot below:

Davido flaunts new weight of 79.1 after losing 6kg.



Nice one.

Davido gushes over his mental state after two weeks of exercise

Davido is already reaping the rewards of his dedication to his fitness journey just two weeks after.

The father of two recently shared a video of his progress on his Instagram story channel where he showed off his body.

Davido gushed over the fact that he's already seeing results in two weeks and also disclosed that his mental health has improved greatly.

It is safe to say that the singer has found his new obsession and hopefully he gets to stick with it and gets his body in great shape before summer.

Fans hail Davido's dedication to exercise routines

Nigerian singer, Davido is fully dedicated to the fitness journey he has started and he shared proof of how much work he does to stay fit.

In a video the singer shared on his page, he was seen in a routine hitting a huge tyre with a hammer to work on his arm strength.

He then moved on to another tyre which he raised for a short distance as his crew members hailed and recorded the moment.

