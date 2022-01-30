Davido made a promise to get into shape this year, and he has been keeping up to it and updating fans with clips on social media

The singer has been at it for two weeks now and he has taken to his Instagram to share with fans how well his body is coming along

Davido's body is not the only part of him undergoing transformation, his mental health has also taken a turn for good

Nigerian singer, Davido is already reaping rewards of his dedication to his fitness journey just two weeks after.

The father of two recently shared a video of his progress on his Instagram story channel where he showed off his body.

Davido's mental health is better due to his exercises Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gushed over the fact that he's already seeing results in two weeks and also disclosed that his mental health has improved greatly.

It is safe to say that the singer has found his new obsession and hopefully he gets to stick with it and gets his body in great shape before summer.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

olisa__okeke:

"Exercising gives you confidence, improves your mental health."

_odogwu_nwanyi:

"I curse you today,oha soup."

gift_niffer:

"Breathe bro Na only big belle you get ‍"

sandy_nene:

"Nothing beats fitness, trust that."

oluwaseteminiire2022:

"This should have been me,but bread and beans would not let me..."

kaptain_crazzy:

"They'll say it's the Big Wiz Effect"

shammah_shampange:

"Breathe baby breathe "

Fans hail Davido's dedication to exercise routines

Nigerian singer, Davido is fully dedicated to the fitness journey he has started and he shared proof of how much work he does to stay fit.

In a video the singer shared on his page, he was seen in a routine hitting a huge tyre with a hammer to work on his arm strength.

He then moved on to another tyre which he raised for a short distance as his crew members hailed and recorded the moment.

Despite the fact that the singer looked spent and tired, he refused to give up till the end of the routine in the video.

Source: Legit.ng