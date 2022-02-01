Toke Makinwa is living the baby girl lifestyle in different foreign countries and she is definitely letting everyone in on it

The media personality recently shared photos from her dinner in Paris and revealed that she had breakfast in London

Seeing as she's in the city of love during the month of love, Toke is hopeful that love will eventually find her

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has got fans and colleagues hailing her dedication to living her best life.

The TV girl through a series of photos on her page revealed that she went to Paris for dinner after having breakfast in London.

Toke Makinwa shares photos from Paris Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

She noted that her vibe moving forward is premium enjoyment and since she is in the city of love during the month of love, Toke is hopeful once again that love will find her.

"Breakfast in London , dinner in Paris . My vibe right now is just living life. Last slide says it all. Kicking of the month of Love on the city of Love, make the love find me o."

See the post below:

Reactions

olakunbi.o:

"I’m so jealous."

siruti:

"You too tough oooooo."

gladyslasila:

"This is how to enjoy life my darling keep winning in Jesus name."

pinkrida:

"❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️ #escagots4life."

ms_yudee:

"Living your best life ❤️"

jeni_moneta:

"My dream city I’m so jealous."

_softezbibi:

"Best picture I have ever seen."

biodun_ikoyi:

"The caption is giving what it’s meant to give ❤️"

iamthatsammy:

"Love your work ethics and how you combine it with fun and enjoyment."

Source: Legit.ng