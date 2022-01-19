Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef and his wife Mo Bimpe are not taking it easy on their fans and followers

The well-loved film star took to his social media page to share photos showing the moment he was stepping out with his wife

Fans showered compliments on the couple and congratulated them on the milestone they achieved in their career

Actor Adedimeji Lateef innocently shared some lovely photos with his wife Mo Bimpe on his Instagram page.

The couple were dressed to step out but they decided to pose for the camera before leaving their home.

Actor Lateef Adedimeji shares photos with wife Mo Bimpe. Photos: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

As expected, fans and celebrity friends took to Lateef's comment section to gush over the beautiful couple.

Surprisingly, many remembered that the couple had clocked one month in their union.

Check out their photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

miz_bimbs:

"Cutest couple ever,likeeee everhappy one month traditional anniversary lovebirds."

sojioni:

"Happy 1 Month Traditional Wedding Anniversary. #adeadeforever."

therealfemi:

"Your tensioning credit has run out please."

adebimpe.armies_:

"Our perfect couple."

iam_henreal:

"Ndike and Adaobipe finally a reality, God bless this union... Love you guys."

adedimejiabdullatef.a_fanspage:

"King and his queen."

abby_oho:

"Awn awn ......and I feel like getting married now."

its.mini.mo:

"Awwww. Papa x Mama serving the best couple goal ever."

Why I chose Mo Bimpe

Lateef Adedimeji hinted at what made him take the decision to choose Mo Bimpe as his lovely wife. Showering encomium on the pretty actress, he wrote:

"She is amazing, she has a clear understanding of me that's about it, I'm happy about our union."

Nigerians commented on Lateef's reason for choosing Mo Bimpe as his wife and some of them passed slight shade at him for initially hiding the love of his life.

Mo-Bimpe speaks on her love for Lateef Adedimeji

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe disclosed how she fell in love with the actor.

The actress said she never thought she could marry a fellow entertainer but God made it happen.

She further hinted that she is not pregnant but she can be before their marriage ceremony.

