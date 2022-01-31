Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has finally returned to social media after publicly admitting that he cheated on his wife

The music star, who deactivated his social media pages after facing backlash, finally returned with a post on God’s forgiveness

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, also showed support for her man on social media by liking his latest post

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s wife, has shown support for her man as he finally made a comeback on social media.

The gospel music star had left the social media space and deactivated his pages after publicly apologizing and admitting that he cheated on his wife, Ozioma.

Okposo faced series of backlash from many Nigerians especially after a US-based lady claimed the singer impregnated her then told her to get rid of the child.

Sammie Okposo’s wife stands by him despite cheating scandal. Photos: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

Just days after deactivating his pages, Sammie Okposo returned online with a post on God’s forgiveness.

In the lengthy note, the music star noted that he is now free from the power of sin and is no longer bound by the fear of men.

According to him, God’s grace is sufficient and Jesus has already saved him with his compassion and he now lives free of all his mistakes.

See his post below:

Okposo’s wife Ozioma shows him support

Soon after Sammie Okposo shared his comeback post, over 5000 liked it including his wife, Ozioma.

The gospel singer’s other half was seen showing him support by also liking his post on forgiveness.

Internet users react

Soon after it was noticed that Ozioma now seemed to be back on Sammie Okposo’s side, internet users shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Sir_tijaja:

“Omoh, Women dey try generally. The kind nonsense wey una dey absorb no dey healthy. I wonder how you guys live longer than men. Nothing in this world will make me forgive cheating. I no go fit chop your food sef because I go dey reason bad things. Trust is the most important ingredient of love. Nothing else matters to me without that.”

Coxie_thebrand:

“Trust Nigerian women to always stay no matter what. If the reverse was the case, the man would have left her.”

Ogechukwukama:

“Say ur wife cheated nd got pregnant will this be the story.”

Asiwajulerry:

“Not every woman is enduring marriage because of money, some are because their pastors tell them to stick to the marriage. ”

Krisfun_:

“Wow she don enter war room♀️.”

Hairs_by_olive:

“Till the roles are reversed. Keep hiding under religion to do rubbish.”

Tukooldegreat:

“Them don settle the matter, case closed .”

Moyor_1:

“His wife has forgiven him… make una rest!!!”

Interesting.

African Doll opens up in interview

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, was accused by a lady in the US of impregnating her and telling her to get rid of the child.

The lady, identified as African Doll, spoke during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV where she narrated how she and the singer met, how they messed around and his reaction to her getting pregnant for him.

The lady was quick to note that they weren’t dating, despite sleeping with each other on more than one occasion and they were just friends who were getting to know one another.

Source: Legit.ng