Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a video from a recent movie production on his Instagram page

The actor in his caption called on people not to be hasty in believing stories about producers who request intimate sessions with female talents

Kanayo’s post generated different reactions from members of the online community with some saying he shouldn't negate people's experiences

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanyo has made a case for filmmakers in the movie industry in a recent Instagram post.

The entertainer was filmed alongside some other members of the crew during a movie production.

Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared his two cents on the issue of 'body' for roles. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

A young lady and another actor were the characters being filmed on set.

However, the video wasn’t the only thing the actor had to share as he accompanied it with a strong message.

Kanayo called on people not to be hasty in believing stories about male moviemakers who request intimate sessions before giving female talents a chance.

According to him, some of these ladies are not hard-working and cannot deliver what is expected of the roles they audition for.

See his post below:

Reactions

despikayble said:

"They said "don't believe all". Not "don't believe any of them". There are two different things."

bigafrika said:

"I think you could have made your point without being dismissive towards other people’s reality. It comes across as insensitive."

rahzcarter said:

"Doesn’t negate the fact sex for role is happening in the industry."

emperor_viii said:

"BLESSED IS HE WHOSE SINS HAVE BEEN FORGOTTEN.. Some people where Lucky that instagram was not in existence when that was the issue in Nollywood..."

therealgiftrogers said:

"Legend tell them ohh! I wish I could be a part of this."

