BBNaija star Pere has eventually taken out time from his busy schedule to visit his fans and supporters in Ghana

A video of the reality star being received at the airport surfaced on social media and several fans showed up for the ‘general’

Others who were not present had warm wars for the Nigerian star as they encouraged him to have an enjoyable time in Ghana

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Pere Egbi has joined fellow colleagues who have made a call of duty to Ghana in a bid to spend time with fans and supporters.

The reality star who was nicknamed a ‘general’ during his time in the BBNaija house was given nothing short of a royal welcome.

Crowd of fans storm Kotoka Airport to receive BBNaija's Pere. Photo: @officialpereegbifanpage

Dedicated fans and supporters were already waiting for the Nigerian superstar at the Kotoka International Airport before his arrival.

Upon landing in the country, Pere was greeted by his people, including traditional dancers who came to show him love.

The BBNaija star was all smiles as he exchanged pleasantries with those who showed up for him.

Pere was also generous enough to spray some of the dancers with money.

Watch a clip sighted online below:

Reactions

kintucathyparl said:

"Thanks to the 2 patriots in Ghana. Our general is very happy thanks to his 5 fans pulling up everytime he needs them. "

abenaaboadiwaa said:

"Welcome to Ghana my General, we ❤️❤️❤️ you"

fm_empire77 said:

"Ghanaians are lovely people no doubt ."

mobies said:

"Ghana is a place where every Nigeria celeb want to be ."

joshuadorcas said:

"If this housemates don't go to Ghana what will happen. Pls nobody should insult me o, is just a question."

nalunjogicatherine said:

"Finally the access is granted! The General"

BBNaija's Uriel shoots shot at colleague Pere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fans of the BBNaija reality show almost witnessed a major inter-season relationship between Uriel and Pere.

Uriel made her advances at Pere on her Instagram story by declaring her eyes are on him and he responded via the same channel.

The female star asked how he likes his meal because she is a good cook and Pere explained to her with their exchanges stirring reactions from fans.

