Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, clocked 26 on January 28 and he celebrated his big day in a special way

The music star hosted numerous friends, guests and colleagues to a star-studded party that took place at a club

Some of Nigeria’s top stars such as Mohbad, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee and more, were spotted at the occasion

Nigerian breakout star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, turned the new age of 26 on January 27, 2022.

The music star who had a lot to be grateful for, particularly his rise in the entertainment industry, threw a big party for his friends, well-wishers and celebrity colleagues.

Wizkid, Zlatan Ibile and other celebs party with Bella Shmurda on 26th birthday. Photos: @goldmynetv

Bella Shmurda’s party reportedly took place at Wave beach and they later moved to one of the big clubs in Lagos. A number of stars from the entertainment industry showed him love as they graced the event.

Videos from the lovely occasion were spotted by Legit.ng after they made the rounds online.

Bella Shmurda makes grand entrance

The celebrant was spotted making his entrance at Wave Beach for his party. Bella rocked a printed silk short and accessorized with a heavily studded Cuban link necklace as well as diamond stud earrings.

The Cash App crooner was also heavily flanked by his body guards as they all made their way to the red carpet.

Some of the stars that were notably present at Bella Shmurda’s 26th birthday party include rapper Blaqbonez, show promoters, Danku and Kogbagidi, music star, Zlatan Ibile, celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, to name a few.

Wizkid makes grand entrance at Bella Shmurda's party

One of Nigeria's top Grammy winning music stars, Wizkid, also showed love to Bella Shmurda on his big day. The Made in Lagos star attended his birthday party and his presence wowed a lot of fans. See the video below:

Timaya shows love at Bella's party

Top singer, Timaya, was spotted choking Bella with a tight hug as he marked his birthday party:

Fans' reactions

Lawbizzchops:

"So beautiful to watch."

Collidoowalex:

"One man battalion ."

Blomblom_dc:

"Wizkid too like Bella ."

Pablomacanachy:

"Why Timaya chock Bella like that?? Abeg no go kill our Bella oooo ."

Tomitintin.x:

"Timaya must like Bella , cos dodo boy always in his lane ."

Babalola.segun.142:

"Happy birthday to you Bella shmurda long life and prosperity ."

Bella Shmurda marks birthday with childhood friends, cuts cake with mum

Bella Shmurda, celebrated his 26th birthday in a very special way on January 27, 2022.

To make the event a memorable one, the music star went back to his hood in Ojo, Lagos, to party with his friends from way back before he became a celebrity.

In another video from the party, the Cash App crooner was seen with his young-looking mother as he addressed his friends at the party venue.

The mother and son duo stood before the singer’s impressive birthday cake, ready to cut it.

