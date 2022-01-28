Music superstar Wizkid was the major side attraction during Bella Shmurda's birthday party recently held at a Lagos club

Fun seekers stopped to greet the superstar as he entered the club with his entourage to celebrate with his colleague

The atmosphere changed upon Wizzy's arrival raising questions among Nigerians whether he is the celebrant

Nigerian music star, Bella Shmurda, had a star-studded birthday party at the foremost club Quilox in Lagos.

Bella's birthday talks have dominated the social media space in the last couple of days as the singer keeps pressing necks and reminiscing about his growth in the industry.

Wizkid attends Bella Shmurda's birthday party. Credit: @wizkidayo @goldmynety

Source: Instagram

It was a normal fun time until Wizkid made a grand entrance to the club to join in celebrating the younger singer.

Attendees screamed upon seeing Wizkid at the party as he exchanged pleasantries with some of the guests. The VIP section of the club was quickly arranged for him to settle in.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the video of Wizkid's entrance below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Wizkid's entrance to Bella Shmurda's birthday party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Narrycollections:

"Wizkid too like Bella ehin."

Iamdamilosky:

"Wizkid bodyguard said, “Heysss! Heyyss!! Abeg abeg” and the VIP lounge was cleared in seconds."

Allaboutnike__:

"See as the girl dey shout machala like oja nla."

Abas_michael:

"Bella get birthday Wizzy com be de celebrant."

Pearlradiance_:

"E dey sweet me o. Make the video no end now."

Mide__fwesh:

"Them chase person boyfriend comot for VIP."

Nephas02:

"Wizzy bodyguard Dey always do as if na God second in command he Dey guard Sha."

Lawbizzchops:

"So beautiful to watch."

Bella Shmurda praises Wizkid after his electrifying performance at O2 Arena

Legit.ng previously reported that Bella Shmurda eulogized Wizkid after making his appearance at the London O2 Arena.

Bella performed at Wizkid's concert and shared footage from the stage on his Instagram page where he said some nice words about the superstar.

The impressed Shmurda admitted Wizkid's edge over his contemporaries and appreciated him for the big moment in his career.

Source: Legit.ng