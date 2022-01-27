Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honoured with a bronze statue on the two-year anniversary of their fatal helicopter crash

The NBA legend, Gianna and seven other peeps passed away on January 26, 2020 when the helicopter they were travelling in went down

A sculptor took to social media to share snaps of the beautiful statue he temporarily erected at the crash site

It's been two years since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. A sculptor decided to honour the former NBA star and his little girl with a bronze statue on the day of the fatal accident.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honoured with a bronze statue which was temporarily erected at the crash site. Image: @kobebryant

Source: Instagram

Dan Medina erected the beautiful statue at the crash site on Wednesday, January 26. Kobe, Gianna, 13, and seven other people died on January 26, 2020 when their helicopter went down. Daily Mail reports that Medina took to Instagram to share the pics of the monument with his followers.

Peeps praised the talented sculptor for honouring their fave.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

ccw829 said:

"Even the way the sculpture faces the sunset is perfect. What a way to honor all of them. Beautiful."

sammee1017 wrote:

"So beautiful! It gives me chills seeing it. Lovely tribute."

bnaz07 commented:

"This should be PERMANENT!!!! GREAT JOB, BRUTHA!!!"

idontgiveaf**kwholikesmeornot said:

"@medina_sculpture this is giving me chills right now. I am a die hard Kobe fan and have been since 97. This statue is f**king amazing."

mvjiujitsu wrote:

"Man, this brought tears to my eyes. Amazing!"

yvettemcdon said:

"Beautiful!! You are so talented."

innermamba83 added:

"Amazing. Thank you so much for that piece of art."

Kim K mourns Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death

In other news, popular media mogul and model, Kim Kardashian, wore a white blouse and white wrapper to attend the midnight Sunday Service that was organised in honour of her friend, Kobe Bryant.

The screen star was sighted leaving the memorial which happened a few hours after the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash.

Kim in her satin white attended the service with a close friend, Jonathan Cheban. In a video she shared on her Instagram page, popular gospel artist, Kirk Franklin, questioned why good people always suffer bad fate.

Source: Legit.ng