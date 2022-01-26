Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has taken to his social media page to express his gratitude to God

The handsome film star turned a new age and he shared the news with his loyal fans and celebrity friends

Colleagues and followers showered beautiful compliments on the actor while congratulating him on his new age

Yoruba actor Muyiwa Ademola donned a colourful aso-oke as he turned a year older.

The film star had beautiful traditional beads around his neck with a staff in his hands as he posed for the camera.

There is no doubt that the actor is excited about his big day with the lovely smiles on his face.

Muyiwa Ademola celebrates his birthday. Photos: @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

In the mood of celebration, Muyiwa wrote:

"It is my BIRTHDAY. I am happy it has come in Good Health. I just want to use this moment to say Thank You Lord. I’m a product of Grace. I dare not ask for too much as He Has done things even beyond my aspirations. Thank You Father. I pray For Long Health, More Wisdom and More Money To Shoot More Wonderful Films."

Nigerians celebrate him

upanddownfellow:

"Happy Birthday Boss."

debbie_shokoya:

"Happy birthday Sir."

iamfaithojo:

"Happy birthday to you."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Happy birthday llnp sir."

oyinelebuibon:

"One and Only Authentic!!!! Earth strong sir."

aphricanace:

"Happy birthday sir…More life."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Fine Boy Omo Olojo Ibi Cheers to your new year."

aweleodita7:

"Happy Birthday Boss."

officialbisolabadmus:

"Happy birthday darling."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Happy birthday sir."

bigvaijokotoye:

"HBD boss."

kunleafo:

"Happy birthday my brother. Iwaju iwaju lojugun ngbe."

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you bro llnp."

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you bro llnp."

ify0406:

"Happy birthday brother mi."

ikorodu_bois:

"Happy birthday sir!!"

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday brother mi many more years in good health and more wealth."

