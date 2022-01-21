Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Taiwo Florence and her twin sister are celebrating adding another year

The actress shared beautiful pictures of herself and her twin sister, Kehinde Ololade to celebrate their birthday

Eniola referred to Kehinde as her bestie from heaven, and Nigerians have sent them lovely wishes

Film star Eniola Ajao is excited about her and her twin sister's birthday as she marked the special day on social media.

In a post Eniola shared on Instagram, she referred to her twin as her bestie from heaven as she showered her with lovely words.

Eniola Ajao and her twin sister celebrate their birthday. Credit: @eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

The screen diva also shared beautiful photos of herself and her sister:

"Birthday Babies. Celebrating the new year with my bestie from heaven, My twin sister, Omo Kehinde mi atata, Ololade. May God Continue to shower his blessings on us."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post below:

Birthday wishes

Nigerians have commented on the celebrants' photos and sent their birthday wishes to them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday Ejire Oyila."

Africatee16:

"Happy birthday to you guys, greetings from another set of ejire."

Fabricsjewelriesnmore:

"Awwwwwwwww ve been looking forward for the in particular... God bless you Duos."

Enitan_juliet_ochia:

"Happy birthday Ejires More of God's blessings with good health in Jesus Name Amen congratulations to both of you."

Ollyrach:

"Happy birthday sistersI wish you all of heaven’s best."

Bunmiireoluwa:

"Happy birthday Ejire, God bless your New Age and your birthday llnp heaven will celebrate with you Amen Aseyi samodun ooo Amin."

Gbemisia:

"Birthday blessings to you both."

Olayinkahassan1:

"Happy birthday to you my beautiful Twins Taiwo and Kehinde Ajao Age gracefully in good health wealth and prosperity Amen cheers."

Fola.shadeprecious:

"Happy birthday to you ma'am... More years... You both are beautiful."

Nollywood twins Chidinma, Chidiebere Aneke mark their birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity twin sisters Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke took to social media in celebration of their birthday.

The ladies flooded their individual Instagram pages with beautiful pictures specially taken to make their new ages.

Fans and celebrity colleagues sent their birthday wishes to them.

Source: Legit.ng