Singer Olakira has started his 2022 on an amazing note and he couldn’t contain his joy and excitement as he shared the news with fans

The Nigerian singer managed to snag a deal with makers of Maserati, a luxury car he sang about some years ago

Olakira shared a video with his fans showing the moment he met with officials of the company and they surprised him with a brand new whip

In a typical case of saying it into existence, Nigerian singer Olakira has just become the owner of a brand new Maserati ride years after singing about the luxury automobile.

An excited Olakira took to his social media page to share the news with his fans and followers and let them know how he’s starting the year on an amazing note.

Singer Olakira bags a deal from makers of Maserati. Photo: @iamolakira

Source: Instagram

He equally announced that he has signed an official deal with the Maserati brand. In his words:

"Starting my own 2022 with this win! Still feels like a dream but an official deal with Maserati is now sealed & signed."

Olakira accompanied his post with a video showing the moment he met with some officials of the company.

Apparently, he had attended the meeting thinking it was an interview but he had no idea of what was waiting for him.

Some of the representatives pointed out how much they love the Maserati song as they led him to a brand new car waiting for him.

The singer was stunned for a brief moment before he checked out his new Maserati ride. Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

BiyiThePlug said:

"Tremendous W !! Congrats big man Party popper."

@OfficialSaskay said:

"Oh my God. I’m so happy for you."

@prfera_wg said:

"Congratulations Olakira!! This is hooge! So when you dey drop next hit song?"

Olakira opens up on collaborating with Davido for Maserati remix

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olakira during an interview revealed how he felt when Davido reached out to him for the remix of his song.

The singer said he almost collapsed when the video call came in and explained how they produced the hit in 24 hours.

Olakira further maintained that he never believed in himself as an artist because he was a producer making songs for people.

Source: Legit.ng