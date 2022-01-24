Popular comedian Bovi and his family have a lot to be grateful for, after his wife, Kris, survived a ruptured ectopic pregnancy

Kris took to her Instagram page with details of how she endured pain and passed out multiple times before she eventually had an emergency surgery

The mum of three also shared a video of the moment before her surgery as she was prayed for and wheeled to the theatre

Bovi's wife, Kris Asimonye, has taken to social media with a testimony and details of how God saved her from a near-death experience.

Kris who noted that she has a very high threshold for pain was hit with one that rendered her motionless, despite that she was determined to get well without going to the hospital.

Bovi's wife narrates how she survived ectopic pregnancy Photo credit: @krisasimonye

Source: Instagram

After painkillers, the mum of three could manage to stand upright and went to see her son in school in pain.

It took the school nurse putting her in a cab headed to the hospital and after waiting to see the doctor, and passing out twice, the scan which suddenly became available showed that her ectopic pregnancy had ruptured.

Within the twinkle of an eye, Kris was prepped for surgery. All went well and she finally gathered the courage to share her testimony.

She also shared a video of moments leading to her emergency surgery.

Kris narrated:

"Friday the 14th of January 2022. I had packed up my luggage preparing for my flight back to Lagos the next day being Saturday. But then I woke up with an excruciating pain. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t even turn, I had to stay still to control the pain. I typically have a high threshold for pain. A very, very, very high threshold for pain, but this was even beyond labour pain.

"She placed a call to the gynecologist and the next thing I heard was; get her a wheel chair and take her to the gynecology & maternity ward. God did it!! Suddenly, they said I could do a scan same day. The report; “I’m sorry you have an ectopic pregnancy and it’s ruptured in one of your tubes. You are bleeding in your tummy. You have to go into surgery immediately.”

See the posts below:

Reactions

tokemakinwa:

"Thank God for his mercy. Get better soon xx."

adaezeyobo:

"Awww mama ❤️❤️❤️ Thank God for your life. He has perfected all that concerns you."

annaebiere:

"There’s nothing God can’t handle!!! We shall continue to testify to His glory!! ❤️"

ms__snl:

"All Glory to the Supreme being Your healing is permanent "

theelizabeth_:

"I’m so sorry to see this Kris! Praying for God’s perfect healing for you ❤️‍"

