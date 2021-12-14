Comedian Bovi’s wife, Kris Asimonye, has shared some emotional videos with her followers on social media

One of the videos captured the moment she was reunited with her son, David, at the Murtala Muhammed airport following his arrival in Nigeria

A different video saw the young man and his siblings emotional as they reunited after several months apart

Several social media users found the videos emotional and many flooded the comment section with different reactions

Despite the UK red list drama that has ruined the plans of many Nigerian families, comedian Bovi’s household is among some of the lucky ones.

The humour merchant’s wife, Kris Asimonye, recently took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment their son, David, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Bovi's son arrives in Nigeria, siblings, mum cry as they reunite. Photo: @krisasimonye

Kris couldn’t contain her excitement as she received the young man following his emergence from the arrival section of the airport.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Kris explained how the red list drama had turned her into an emotional wreck. She, however, extended her sincere gratitude to some individuals who made it possible for her son to make it home for Christmas.

She wrote:

"My baby @davidbovijnr is back home just in time for Christmas!!!I was such an emotional wreck last week with the uk putting us on the red list. And then God sent me some Angels and they came through for me."

Another video captured the emotional moment David was reunited with his siblings at home.

Watch the videos below:

Fans react

slimblaqcheche said:

"My God, this made me so emotional."

kayodepeters1 said:

"Awwww. Bubu cry cry baby."

ms_arike said:

"Welcome back David Elena please don't drag David later oo."

erica_anyiam said:

"Can’t believe I cried lmaooooo."

lindaosifo said:

"That 2nd video ."

exquisite_classy said:

"He said, “Don’t cry here” awwww! Where should she cry tho?"

