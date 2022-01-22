Singer Mr P’s wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, has dedicated a special post to their daughter Aliona on the occasion of her 9th birthday

The doting mum flooded her Instagram page with beautiful pictures specially taken to celebrate the new age

Friends and colleagues were seen in the comment section congratulating the little one and wishing her a happy birthday

It is indeed a moment of joy and happiness for singer Mr P and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, as they witness yet another birthday celebration of their daughter, Aliona.

The young lady clocked the age of 9 on Saturday, January 22, and her mother dedicated a special post to her on Instagram.

Aliona Okoye clocks 9 in style. Photo: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Lola equally flooded her page with some adorable pictures of the celebrant that were specially taken to mark the new age,

Aliona posed happily for the camera as she held on to a balloon designed as figure nine.

Sharing the post, the doting mother wrote to her daughter:

"I'm so excited cause it is my daughter’s 9th Birthday today. Happy Birthday my darling Aliona, you are truly a special gift from God. I love you sooooo much and wish you all the happiness in the world. God bless you always my princess."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

theonlychigul said:

"Happy birthday princess. You are blessed, you are loved, you will have a long, happy life."

kaffydance said:

"My baby Aliona may God bless your new age ,guide your path and guard your destiny."

ifyokoye1 said:

"Happy birthday my baby girl Aliona.. such a kind and beautiful soul.. we love you ❤️."

k8henshaw said:

"God bless and keep your angel always... Happy birthday Aliona."

icspinclub said:

"Happy to our one and Only @alionaokoye @lolaomotayo_okoye We love you baby girl ❤️Have a spintastic day."

