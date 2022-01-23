Popular Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix, has taken to social media to talk about his decision not to purchase the latest iPhone

In a recent Instagram Story, the abroad-based rapper revealed he had spent over N12 million on Apple products in the past years

His decision to not go for the latest product, the iPhone 13, has sparked reactions amongst people on social media

US-based Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo who is better known by his stage name, Yung6ix, has left social media users buzzing following his latest financial decision concerning Apple products.

In a recent post shared via his Instagram Story, the rapper revealed he had no intentions of purchasing the latest Apple phone - iPhone 13.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Yung6ix revealed that he has spent over N12 million on Apple products in the past years.

In his words:

"Just realized I've spent over 12 million naira buying Apple products in the last 7 years. I'm not buying iPhone 13."

See post below:

His post has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @yung6ix

Source: Instagram

Reactions

The post garnered several reactions from people, many of whom thought he made a good financial decision.

In their words:

mr_dbbk:

"He is growing up, I am still using X and 11 promax, Dey re functioning so well so no need to waste money to impress any street."

thegirltessy:

"I still Dey manage my iPhone 5. I no fit kee myself."

eyisax:

"Wisdom is profitable!!!"

chu6x:

"iPhone is very very addictive…… that company they use juju las las my money don finish for their product too na only Apple pant and boxers remain when I never buy."

gabytheebella:

"Meanwhile some persons has used 1 phone for 7 years."

noelalive:

"I like 6ix’s approach to financial management."

kvng_lheo:

"Cut your cost according to your size be a simple man by nature "

However, there are those who believe he is going broke hence his decision

00andriano:

"Sapa nice one "

lukas_stubborn:

" no money again."

bby33y247:

"Just tell us say money no dey again "

alvin_west_xvii:

"Brokenness Na one kind case "

de_ose_:

"Hustle ooo, Make you nor go dy do balancing of account just to buy phone ooo"

henrynonye:

"Na person wey know get money dey say benz dey consume fuel,oga just tell us say pocket no gallant again we go understand."

abls0ye:

"Talk direct , don’t disguise. Are you broke?"

