A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after his not-so-good experience meeting singer Davido

In a video shared the man who identified as an upcoming singer revealed he was assaulted by Davido's bouncer after sticking his head in singer's Rolls Royce

He further revealed that as a result of the slap, one of his AirPods fell inside the car, sharing proof in the video

Nigerians on social media have reacted with amusement after a young man took to social media to reveal how a chance meeting with Davido made him lose one of his AirPods.

The man shared his experience with Davido. Photo credit: @davido, Times Of India

Source: Instagram

In a video since carried by @instablog9ja, the young man who described himself as an upcoming artist revealed that he had stuck his head in the singer's car to make a video with him.

However, Davido's bouncer dealt the young man a slap on his face, causing one of his AirPods to fall out and into the car.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reactions

However, not so many people were sympathetic with the upcoming singer as many questioned why he would stick hid head in the singer's car.

Chrck out some comments below:

medolly_oluwani:

"So make he bring am come meet u for house??"

iamaremoalatise:

"Make he deliver am to your doorstep with apology letter abi? Una dey ment."

temmiey_:

"so he should buy you a new AirPod or you want 1million .? Y’all do the most with all your self-pity stories you bring here."

hypeczn:

"They play your song maybe e fit try listen to am with the one ear airpod."

tobyshang:

"Another slap will help you find the second."

city_of_urhobo_:

"Why you sef won kiss Obiyo?"

paulrichmond_1:

"Why u go put head inside the motor."

wealthyforever:

"It’s just an airpod what the actual it’s barely $400 you calling davido out for a $less than $400 airpod "

___kikaaaa:

"Others stand far dy shout obo this one put him head inside car"

Davido's aide Isreal DMW calls Wizkid 'my guy', chills with singer after reunion

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has once again given members of the online community something to talk about following the reunion of his boss and singer, Wizkid.

Shortly after the two singers reunited and hugged it out in front of colleagues, Isreal appeared to have approached Wizkid for a quick fandom moment.

The controversial aide had his phone in hand as he recorded a selfie video with the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner. Wizkid also allowed Isreal to enjoy the moment as he had his fingers up and made a peace sign for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng