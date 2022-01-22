Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has sparked reactions on social media following the reunion between his boss and Wizkid

A video making the rounds online captured an overhyped Israel hailing Wizkid as he filmed a selfie video with the singer

The video stirred different reactions from netizens with some people noting that Isreal has always been a fan of Wizkid

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has once again given members of the online community something to talk about following the reunion of his boss and singer, Wizkid.

Shortly after the two singers reunited and hugged it out in front of colleagues, Isreal appeared to have approached Wizkid for a quick fandom moment.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW films selfie with Wizkid in video. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The controversial aide had his phone in hand as he recorded a selfie video with the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner.

Wizkid also allowed Isreal to enjoy the moment as he had his fingers up and made a peace sign for the camera.

Sharing the video on his Instastory channel, Isreal described Wizkid as his guy.

Reactions

nnotaobase said:

"Israel is so happy ."

tokingscosmetics said:

"Israel loves whoever his boss loves I'm beef over his boss beefs."

shawn22__ said:

"He literally couldn’t wait ."

sky_oym said:

"Israel always shows wizkid luv, go check wizkid post sometimes Israel they always drop comments."

jaze_gram__ said:

"Wiz na Israel pesin before now, I saw his comment on wiz’s post last year."

bolu2704 said:

"Davido and him people just Dey happy wizzy na old man nau sense full him brain no to much closeness!!!"

iixixi_v said:

"He don like wizzy tey tey…na loyalty Dey make am chill…"

ikhators said:

"Israel na everybody guy. Free minded and humble dude."

