US-based actress Regina Askia has gone the extra mile in making her daughter happy and fulfilling a promise made to her

The actress surprised her daughter with a brand new car gift as a reward for staying in college and also getting a job

Askia shared an emotional video on her Instagram page showing the moment she presented her daughter with the sleek automobile

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section congratulating the new car owner and commending the actress

Nollywood’s Regina Askia recently got her Instagram fans and followers feeling emotional after sharing some heartwarming posts with them.

Apparently, the former actress decided to surprise her daughter, Teesa, with a brand new car as a belated birthday gift.

Regina Askia buys daughter a new car. Photo: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Askia equally explained that Teesa kept her promise of staying in college and getting a job which is why she also fulfilled the promise of the sleek automobile gift to her.

In her words:

"A belated birthday present, a promise kept. Because my little girl, kept her promise to stay in college, get a job and do the right thing. May this car be the beginning of many great adventures for you, in Gods safety and protection."

See her post below:

Another post captured the moment the doting mum presented the car key to her daughter. The young lady couldn’t contain her excitement as she went outside the house to check out her new car.

She thanked her mother and reached for a hug to show her heartfelt appreciation.

See below:

Reactions

annieidibia1 said:

"This made me smile .... it’s every mother’s dream to always make their babies smile ...❤️❤️❤️ Esp when they make us proud! I loveeeeeeeee this mama."

mercymacjoe said:

"Awwww congratulations to her."

itoroezeanaba_ said:

"May she continue to bring you joy. May God bless you for being a good mum to your little girl and keep you both in good health."

victoriainyama said:

"My prayers are with her....thank you Sis. U have always been an amazing mother anyways."

denrele_edun said:

"Aren't you just the best MUM ever???? CONGRATS @pizza_teesa ! Please, I need to hitch a ride from NYC to Austin, Texas in this cute ride! Comin thru like a Tsunami!"

Source: Legit.ng