Ikorodu Bois have wasted no time in recreating the viral reunion video of music superstars Wizkid and Davido

The talented boys shared the clip on their official Instagram page with two members of the group playing the roles of the singers

Social media users flooded the comment section and hailed the boys for their creativity and speedy work rate

Barely a few hours after the video of Wizkid and Davido’s reunion surfaced on social media, comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, has already recreated the viral clip.

The group posted the video on Instagram with a funny caption that read “Update About last night!”

Ikorodu Bois recreate Wizkid and Davido's reunion. Photo: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

In the video, two members of the comedy group played the character of the 30BG crooner and Made in Lagos (MIL) singer.

The boys also made sure to rock similar outfits just like the music stars before they reenacted the brotherly hug.

One of them was seen whispering into the other’s ear just like Wizkid did for Davido in the viral clip.

Others members of the group surrounded the boys and cheered them on as they watched the priceless moment unfold.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The reenactment video came sooner than fans of the boys had expected and many couldn’t help but heap accolades on them for their creativity and speedy work rate.

Read comments sighted below:

tayofaniran said:

" you guys mehn."

rdolorofficial said:

" Una nor waste time."

lekan_kingkong said:

"You guys just know how to give so much joy ❤️❤️."

iamnaniboi said:

"Where una dey pack all these people come from sef . I come dey wonder when Wizkid come dey young like dis again."

george.juliet41 said:

"At first i thought it was real until I saw children everywhere."

_deee_deeeeeeeeee said:

"Ahhh I seriously thought it was wizkid and Davido."

