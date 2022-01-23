Singer Davido takes his daddy duties just as serious as he takes his career as one of the biggest entertainers in Africa

The 30BG musician took some time out to take his children Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi to their cousin’s birthday party

Davido shared an adorable picture on his Instagram page that captured him posing with all three of the little ones

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section praising the singer for always putting his family first

Singer Davido doesn’t let his career as a superstar musician come in the way of strictly carrying out fatherly responsibilities to his children.

Just recently, the singer took time out of his busy schedule to take his children Imade, Hailey and little Ifeanyi to a birthday party thrown for their cousin.

Davido and kids attend their cousin's birthday party. Photo: @davido

An adorable video sighted online captured the doting father with his children at a section in the colourful birthday party.

Ifeanyi appeared to be throwing a tantrum as a photographer tried to take a picture of all of them.

Davido also shared a picture on his Instagram page with the caption “gang”.

mellowrackz said:

"The best baba in the world."

cdqolowo said:

"El-chapo cabron Davrido ❤️."

sheyyzee said:

"Not Hailey and Ify looking like twin."

thatbigbuttgirl1 said:

"The way u take care of your children make me love u man more blessing."

buzmalis said:

"The way this man dey get time for family ehnnnn... No man on this planet can complain of been unavailable i swear."

miracle_lovejoy said:

"Ifeanyi get coconut head that boy no Dey hear word all his clip na stubbornness full am."

