Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Esther, took her patriotism to another level after she decided to go to Cameroon to support the Super Eagles

The reality star shared several photos from the stadium as she joined other supporters during the game

Nigerians have however insinuated that she had an ulterior motive for going to watch the game outside the country

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are participating in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), and many nationals are rooting for them.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Esther, however, went the extra mile and showed up in Cameroon, the host country to support the Nigerian team.

Esther shares live photos from Cameroon stadium Photo credit: @esther_biade

Source: Instagram

The reality star shared photos from the stadium as she wrapped herself in green and white as a sign of solidarity.

Her post had the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Straight out of my camera roll, Out here supporting the super eagles Second slide gives me Joy and last slide is my mood after our Win."

See the post below:

Esther replies every drag over her Cameroon trip

The reality star was trolled for going all the way to show support, but she was ready as she dropped appropriate replies.

Someone insinuated that Esther went to 'hustle' a footballer for herself, another asked why she had to put her behind on display.

Check out the exchange below:

Fans hail Esther

eziemela:

"Cutie pie "

layout_ng_:

"Na you make us Win ❤️"

ejizu_marvels:

"Money good ooo.. I de watch mine from TV you de watch Live and direct.... ❤️❤️"

just_seyifunmi:

"Fav always looking so good "

coddlegal_:

"You are doing well."

Reno Omokri tackles Deyemi Okanlawon

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, and Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon tackled each other on social media over the use of the word ‘local’.

It started when Reno shared a post where he praised Nigeria’s coach, Augustine Eguavoen for his effort with the Super Eagles. He noted that Augustine as a ‘local coach’ was doing better than a foreign one.

Deyemi however did not take kindly to the use of the word ‘local’ to describe the coach and noted that it was an insulting term.

Not stopping there, the film star asked Reno to replace the word ‘local’ with ‘homegrown or home based’.

Source: Legit.ng