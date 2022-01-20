Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, advised Reno Omokri to correct himself after referring to Super Eagles’ coach as local

Reno had called Augustine Eguavoen a ‘local coach’ while praising his efforts and comparing him to a ‘foreign coach’

The ex-presidential aide also replied Okanlawon after the actor said his use of the word ‘local’ was an insult

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, and Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, have tackled each other on social media over the use of the word ‘local’.

It all started when Reno shared a post where he praised Nigeria’s coach, Augustine Eguavoen for his effort with the Super Eagles. He noted that Augustine as a ‘local coach’ was doing better than a foreign one.

Reno Omokri and Deyemi Okanlawon trade words over Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen. Photos: @renoomokri, @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Deyemi Okanlawon however did not take kindly to the use of the word ‘local’ to describe the coach and noted that it was an insulting term.

Not stopping there, the film star asked Reno to replace the word ‘local’ with ‘homegrown or home based’.

See their exchange below:

Reno reacts

As expected, Reno wasted no time in replying Okanlawon. He took to his Instagram page to advice the actor to stop taking medicine for another man’s headache.

According to him, he did no grow up in the ghetto and that the use of the word ‘local’ in the US where he was raised, is not considered an insult.

In his words:

“I did not grow up in a ghetto. I grew up in the United States and Nigeria. And where I grew up, the word ‘local’ is not an insult. The word ‘foreign’ isn’t also a compliment. I became resident in the US at age 9. I can speak in a foreign accent, but I choose to speak with a ‘local’ accent because I am proud of my roots.

Moreover, Eguavoen is not complaining. In fact, I watched an interview where he used the words ‘local players’. Anyway, there is a ‘local’ proverb that says ‘stop drinking Panadol for another man’s headache’.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Read some comments from internet users to Reno’s response below:

Buchigloria:

“Oga Reno never disappoints .”

Iam_sammynifty:

“Reno no dey disappoint oooo, always serving Hot hot .”

Poshsofy:

“Local isn’t bad for all I care. It depends on the concept used. And this one Reno said is very clear.”

Gistnetwork_:

“Deyemi was not informed too .”

_Kapable:

“ local adage that says stop using Panadol for another man's headache Reno ma pa Mí na.”

Deyemi Okanlawon and wife mark 9th wedding anniversary

To show what nine years in marriage looks like, actor Deyemi Okanlawon shared a throwback photo and a current one. According to him, both photos showed that he is finer than his wife.

The film star then addressed those that are fond of gushing over beautiful couple photos and describing them as goals.

According to him, choosing to share the good times of his marriage does not mean that it is devoid of a lot of disagreements, not speaking, and the once or twice in a year outbursts of 'I’m leaving.'

