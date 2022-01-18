Actress Linda Osifo is currently in Canada and she shared an update with her fans and followers on social media

The movie star witnessed a snowstorm that left a massive heap in front of her doorway and she had to get to work

Osifo noted that she didn’t plan for additional work as friends and colleagues made fun of her in the comment section

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has taken to social media with an update for members of the online community from her trip to Canada.

The movie star arrived just in time to witness a snowstorm in the country and she wasn’t exactly ready for the extra work waiting for her.

Linda Osifo was forced to shovel a massive heap of snow in Canada. Photo: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

In the video post, a heavily dressed up Osifo was seen working hard at the heap of snowflakes that had gathered in front of her doorway.

Sharing the video on her page, Osifo noted that she didn’t plan for extra work while coming to spend time in the country.

She wrote:

"This was not what I planned! A whole MelaninGoddess! You still want to come to Canada ?? Snow storm to welcome me back home."

See her post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section making fun of the actress.

Read some comments spotted below:

iamadunniade said:

"Just a tiny fall of snow… let’s swap."

officialkellyanthony said:

"Welcome to Canada You go run go back to NIJA There’s another snow storm coming on Wednesday."

pereegbiofficial said:

"I am not even jealous of you at all o. Snow and PERE no like each other. ."

ifeay0 said:

"Home sweet home innit !!! Well done and keep slaying in the snow dear, you got this ."

dsameog said:

"If the snow like let it build castle... I'd still come when I get the chance."

Linda Osifo blesses colleague Alexx Ekubo with N100k

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo took to social media with a narration of his experience with colleague Linda Osifo.

Ekubo said he ran into the actress at an event and jokingly told her about being broke when she asked after his welfare.

The actor said he was surprised to receive an alert of N100k from his female colleague and he heartily thanked her for the kind gesture.

