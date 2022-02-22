Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the passing of the co-author of the National Anthem, Prof. Babatunde Ogunnaike

Ogunnaike, at the age of 21, wrote most of the words that make up stanza two of the National Anthem in 1977

The Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state-born professor was one of five citizens whose words and phrases were combined to form the anthem

Professor Babatunde Ogunnaike, the co-author of Nigeria’s National Anthem, has passed away. He was 65 years old.

He died in the US where he has been a professor for over 25 years, according to Gbenro Adegbola, a notable Nigerian educationist and publisher.

Adegbola in a series of tweets on Tuesday, February 22, stated that Ogunnaike was one of the five authors whose words and phrases were combined to form Nigeria’s National Anthem.

The other authors of the anthem were: John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, Sota Omoigui, and P.O. Aderibigbe.

Prof. Ogunnaike, who was a Dean of Engineering at Delaware University, wrote most of the words that make up stanza two of the National Anthem in 1977 at the age of 21.

He responded to a call for entries into a competition organised by the federal ministry of information to replace the anthem while serving in Port Harcourt.

The deceased who hailed from Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state was one of the two youngest writers.

His education

Born on March 26, 1956, he attended the University of Lagos for his bachelor’s degree, graduating with First Class Honours in chemical engineering in 1976.

He bagged an M.Sc. degree in statistics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a PhD in chemical engineering also from the same university in 1981.

