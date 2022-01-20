Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut is about to have a fun-filled birthday celebration as he gets massive love from fans and friends

The ex-musician is showered with live rams and cows gifts in readiness for his birthday celebration in 3 different states

Obi Cubana gifted him 5 cows, comedian Nas Boy and others also sent their live animal, and Tunde Ednut wonders if people will be able to cook all of them

Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut added another year and received plenty shout out and appreciation from fans and celebrity colleagues.

The celebrant shared videos of lovely birthday wishes sent to him on Instagram and revealed he is emotional about their show of love.

A video of billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana showering Tunde Ednut with 5 live cows has also emerged, the birthday celebration is slated for Saturday, January 22 in Abuja

The blogger's fan in Warri, Delta state got him 2 rams with his name printed on the animals' bodies in readiness for his birthday celebration.

Lagos fans have also shown their interest in organising a party for Tunde Ednut.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tunde Ednut's ram and cow gift, most of them declared their intentions to attend the party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Obaksolo:

"WARRI FINALLY DON GET VENUE THANK GOD O."

Ustazpharuk__nigeria:

"Ah meat done sure die."

Rozey2022666:

"I need a friend to go to city park with on Saturday."

Spec_nig:

"Omoh is there an iv needed abi make we just come."

Oluwamakay:

"We go chop tire."

Omoyeni_ojeifo:

"I’m not missing this party for anything ..Happy birthday @mufasatundeednut."

Hersty_martins:

"This na Networking Birthday ooo. Who's attending."

