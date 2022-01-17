Popular Nigerian music star, Dbanj’s daughter, Grace, finally clocked one on January 15, 2022

Dbanj and his wife, Lineo, threw their baby girl a big birthday party and videos from the event has made the rounds online

Dbanj dressed up in a pink tutu like a princess for his daughter’s party and he was spotted dancing energetically

Popular Nigerian music star, Dbanj’s daughter, Grace, finally clocked one on January 15, 2022.

The special occasion was not allowed to pass by unnoticed as Grace’s parents threw her a very big birthday party.

The party was held on open grounds that was decorated with pink and white balloons, tents and other Mickey Mouse props in honor of the birthday girl.

Dbanj dresses like princess on daughter's birthday. Photos: @iambangalee

Source: Instagram

Dbanj also took daddy duties to another level as he rocked a matching pink tutu with his daughter. The singer who dressed like a princess also outshone other guests at the party with his moves on the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Koko master put all his energy into his dance steps at the party and the videos went viral on social media.

See videos below:

Fans’ reactions

A number of internet users were either pleased or very amused at Dbanj’s display at his daughter’s party. Read some of their comments below:

Superstarace:

"Like a real girl dad should ."

N6oflife:

"Thou shall nOt judge what an OG wears during Daddy Duties. ."

Cynthiashalomsblog:

"Anything for his daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Tunjidafidi:

"A daddy's love for his baby girl can make him do anything. ."

_Favorite_coco:

" his daughter made him do that."

Rapheal__el:

"Na Cinderella ."

Deltakulture:

"Happiness have no rules pls ."

Nice one.

Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke’s daughter clocks one

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem’s daughter, Maya, has clocked one.

The cute little baby girl turned one on January 10, 2022, and her parents made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to their individual Instagram pages, Adewale and Ekanem posted series of adorable birthday photos of Maya to the joy of fans.

In the snaps, Maya wore a cute little shimmery pink dress and she posed before an array of beautiful baby pink balloons.

Source: Legit.ng