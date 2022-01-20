Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi's daughter Temitope has taken to her Instagram page to congratulate her father

The film star recently got himself a brand new SUV car worth millions of naira as his birthday gift

The young girl proudly sat on her father's new automobile while she focused on something on her phone

Temitope, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi's daughter is one of the people who celebrated the film star over his latest acquisition.

The young girl shared a photo of herself sitting on her dad's new car while pressing her mobile phone.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Temitope said she has known from the start that the film star is a champion.

Kolawole Ajeyemi's daughter celebrates him on his new car. Photos: @temitopeajeyemi

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I’ve known from the start that you are a champion dad, congratulations sir. More of it in Jesus name. Amen And guys, please don’t forget to subscribe to KolawoleAjeyemi Channel, love you guys."

Check out the photo below:

Temitope's followers react

abeniabdulwahab

"Congratulations."

ope.yemigold:

"congratulations."

oluwa_da_mi_la_re

"Congratulations."

alobarisikat:

"Congratulations."

froshzinny:

"Congratulations on your dad."

ayetoroamubieya:

"Congratulations."

I won't let people ridicule my husband

Actress Toyin Abraham addressed people who think that she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi. The actress noted that she won't allow anyone to talk down on her husband whom she describes as a hardworking man. According to her, Kolawole does a lot for her and the kids.

The film star warned people not to ridicule her man's hard work and what he stands for, adding that everything he has, he's worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it.

Toyin made her post on her IG page after some people alleged that she got her husband his SUV birthday gift.

Birthday man

Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi laid on a sofa in their sitting room when a man called Ajobiewe walked in. According to the actress, Ajobiewe is the man that chants for almost all the Obas in Yorubaland.

Ajobiewe started praising the father of two which got him teary. At a point, he sat down on the sofa, placed his hands on his head as he was being praised.

In gratitude to his wife, Kolawole hugged the actress.

Source: Legit.ng