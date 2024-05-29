Fans are left wondering if Big Brother Naija's Doyin's account has not been hacked due to a recent post she made

Initially, Doyin insisted that her man must spend on her whether they were married or not and that she could not date a man who would not foot her bills

A new post on her Instagram story suggests otherwise, as Doyin advises ladies not to expect men to spend on them until marriage

Doyin David, a Nigerian reality TV star and podcaster, is trending regarding her online statement.

Recall that Doyin initially said she expected her man to spend a lot and foot her bills. She also added that the man would have to live on the island part of Lagos.

BBNaija's Doyin advises ladies to reduce their sense of entitlement. Credit: @doyindavid

On her social media page via Instagram, the show host has, however, stated that men are not obliged to spend on women until they are bound by marriage.

Doyin responded after a follower sought her advice on her "stingy" boyfriend.

Don't let the internet deceive you - Doyin

According to Doyin David's now-viral post, many young ladies are deceived by internet narratives.

She noted that if a man decided to be nice to a lady, it was out of his generosity, not by obligation.

See Doyin's post here:

Reactions trail Doyin's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@pthaddy0:

"Haaaaah pls someone should check on doyin cos I'm not sure she wrote that."

@laurose_glam_store:

"That last statement. Get a job if you need random money."

@iriwarri

"Saida catch your sub."

@florahpitse:

"True Doyin..women must go out and work n stop being entitled to men s money that's why some men don't respect us."

@flair4style:

"Say no to entitlement spirit."

@nontoluqhide:

"love her shame. She is always right most of the time."

@msmoosah:

"Doyin, you'll always be famous for speaking your mind always."

BBNaija Doyin speaks on being body-shamed

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David recently trended online after some photos of her in swimwear went viral.

During an interview with Legit.ng, the bold lady shared how she felt when her photos became an internet sensation and stirred conversations.

She also revealed that her recent return to the house had emboldened her to speak her truth, even though some might mistake it for arrogance.

Source: Legit.ng