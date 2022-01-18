Nigerian comedian Taaooma has got people talking over a post she made on social media about men

The skit maker addressed men who are always complaining about the way their lovers wear their outfits

Taaooma made a suggestion to the men and a lot of women agreed with her as they took to her comment section to express their thoughts

Comedian Taaooma has taken to her Twitter page to address an issue that has to do with men in relationships.

The comedian stated that such men should stop complaining about how their women wear their clothes and shoes.

According to her, if they are pained, the men should also wear the underwear of their women.

Read what she wrote below:

"You guys should stop complaining when we wear your clothes and shoes, if it's paining you, goan wear my payint or are married."

Nigerian react

spank_thefashionmatrix:

"You can have all my clothes dear."

_divineernest_:

"Did we buy if for dem."

tam_of_tghx:

"Your boxers wasn’t designed for you alone."

lagosproperty_s:

"Gbam dear."

barbiebabieii:

"I kuku love there clothes pass."

@PrettyJanett:

"It actually looks good on me."

fela_ijebu:

"after una turn me to person wey no clothes again."

spank_thefashionmatrix:

"You can have all my clothes dear."

