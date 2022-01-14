If you look hard enough, you'll find that one does not necessarily have to break the bank to look good as there are many innovative and fun ways to achieve a stylish ensemble.

A video currently making the rounds on social media shows a lady turning aq piece of sequin fabric into a beautiful one-shoulder dress.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @renkli.fikirrler

By tying the edges of the fabric in specific areas and angles, the woman is able to achieve the beautiful dress in the end which is perfect for dinner dates or attending weddings.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions

parentsandteenscompanion:

"This looks better on video but in real life, it may end in premium tears "

quetifred:

"My tailor will not see me this year"

mobebe_:

"Any 2 yards wey i get like this lasan don hear am for my hand"

moreish_mayfabrics:

"My African blood would never allow me . What if my village people get me and the cloth falls."

ladonia_altagracia_mimi:

"How's the back?"

royal_tiiiiii:

"This looks easy until it’s ur turn to try "

bee_cassa:

"When you try it.. it would look like you tied bedsheet to do superman"

ruka_.yat:

"If someone abuse me and I want to fight nko I no mind sha‍"

camakabespokepieces:

"You better not forget to knot it securely to avoid stories that vibrate the heart✌️"

thevelmawilliams:

"Thats how you’ll attend a wedding seeing 40 percent of female guests with the same style . Wahala!"

mz_honeycute:

"I just tried this and I swear I’m so doing it soon it’s so fine "

