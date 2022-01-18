A video of music superstar Teni has surfaced in the online community and warmed the hearts of netizens

The billionaire crooner and her crew members were joined by some kids on the beach during their hangout time

Teni urged the kids to take their studies seriously as she made them form a long queue and gave them money

Singer Teniola Apata aka Teni and her crew members recently stormed a beach house in Lagos and they had a warm encounter with kids.

A video of the billionaire crooner making the rounds online captured the moment she made the kids form a long queue in front of her.

Kids hail singer Teni as shares money. Photo: @tenientertainer/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Teni encouraged them to make sure they go to school and take their studies seriously. This was followed by the singer giving out N500 notes to the excited kids.

The music star couldn’t help herself from giving a particular kid extra cash because he took out time to hail and pray for her.

She commended him for employing a marketing trick on her. Watch the video below:

Reactions

nimi_jamie said:

"Pure love, the kyn prayers those children go pray fr there mind eh."

qween__liz said:

"Teni has always been a giver."

chudys_gram said:

"That marketing hype bad."

nellybqnks said:

"D money small nah."

nehi_turna said:

"She put dem for assembly ground like primary school ❤️ bless up Teni."

midspecialconcepts said:

"Eye service, make she give them scholarship or better still do something that will benefit the whole community."

byers4life said:

"Dem no go, go to school after them collect the money."

