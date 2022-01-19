Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest recently shared some funny updates with his fans and followers on Instagram

The businessman had some friends over for some sports game and he managed to outshine everyone including football legend, Emmanuel Emenike

One of the videos captured the moment Cubana and his guys played table tennis while another showed them playing football

Flamboyant big boy Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to his social media page to brag after outshining some friends during sporting activities.

The nightlife entrepreneur shared a video of himself playing table tennis as he pointed out how he completely thrashed a friend who joined him for the game.

Cubana Chiefpriest thrashes Emmanuel Emenike, others in table tennis game. Photo: @cubana_chefpriest

Cubana added that the friend who lost had to seek the help of football legend Emmanuel Emenike to equalize.

However, the celebrity barman couldn’t hide his excitement as he boasted about thrashing the footballer as well.

In his words:

"My Brother @austinopera01 After Chopping Beating Called Legendary Super Eagle @emenike_9 To Come Rescue Him, Dem No Know Say Fat Nyash Dey Shake Oh !!!! Our Legend Don Collect."

Cubana also shared another video from a football match as he equally bragged about outshining people on the pitch.

See his posts below:

Reactions

dre_wayforward said:

"@cubana_chiefpriest which kind human u be boss upon as u take big still u still sabi sabi play tennis Omo."

56_tube said:

"Dem no know say u be Aba boy and u be dey play for saint judges."

__emecos said:

"Dem no know say fat Nyash Dey shake @cubana_chiefpriest with the capture."

gracemancloud21 said:

"This man is always happy and always around people. My kind of person."

prospa233 said:

"I go beat u for table tennis sir ..just saying respectfully."

