Nollywood actress Adaora Ukoh has got people talking following her post on marriage on her social media page

The actress took to her Twitter account to let people know that there is no manual to making a marriage work

The film star described marriage as a never-graduating school, adding that there is more to it than the wedding razzmatazz

Actress Adaora Ukoh said she has seen a marriage of two decades that broke up, adding that love can only sustain a marriage for the first five years.

The film star noted that, for a marriage to work, there has to be commitment and sacrifices from both partners.

Noting that the issues in marriages differ, Adaora stated that partners have to work them out as long as it is not violent.

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians agreed with the actress' point of view.

adelowotanshade:

"Not all this ‘I MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND’ The koko is MARRY A KINDHEARTED PERSON. When love disappears the Kindness would be there. No matter what a KIND spouse wouldn’t want to see you suffer in that marriage."

domingo_loso:

"Communication, understanding, sacrifices, tolerance. Without these, omo the marriage go be with car with burnt gasket, it will over heat."

kasali_wells:

"Love is not enough baby. Come to me mo lowo."

kennedythemanager:

"Love is all you need. Love covers all thing. It’s only love that can make u do the other things u have in mind."

being_mercy25:

"I’m not married but I know this for a fact."

9ine_marley:

"Fr. This marriage no really get manual. Just marry a good person."

We don't want her to suffer

A young Nigerian lady with the Facebook name Maryam Shetty went online to narrate how a wedding was called off. She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

To remedy the situation, the bride’s family offered to give them a new house; an offer the groom emphatically refused.

Maryam said that the groom is not poor as he is a very educated person with a good job.

