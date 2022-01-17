Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana took to his social media page to talk about the issue of forgiveness

The nightlife entrepreneur stated that it's a topic that cannot be exhausted, however, it is a part of the life of people

Obi noted that in every human relationship, forgiveness is needed because nobody is born perfect

Businessman Obi Cubana has decried the level of hate among family and friends while preaching the sermon of forgiveness to his followers.

Noting that the cost of unforgiveness is high, the businessman stated that people can't run away from hurting one another once in a while, adding that it is the reaction to these offences that matter.

According to him, people do not have to wait for their offenders to suffer before they are forgiven. He noted that unforgiveness is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

Obi Cubana talks about forgiveness and Iyabo Ojo reacted Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Unforgiveness blocks your blessing & keeps your prayers unanswered. It leads to bitterness & anger which can spread like cancer to attack every area of our lives. Forgiveness is not really for the other person but for you. In the Bible, Jesus said we should forgive 70 times 7.

"This can only take divine help but we were told to do so. Pls note that forgiveness doesn’t exonerate the person but this is the gift you give to yourself. Don’t let Unforgiveness control you rather be in control & LET GO! Avoid discussing your friends/family/relationship/associate with people. Remember; a listening ear is a running mouth!!! Try to resolve matters with the person involved."

Read his full post below:

Nigerians react

While many agreed with Obi's post, actress Iyabo Ojo had something to say.

iyaboojofespris:

"Forgiveness is Access into my space again is denied Frienemies most dangerous of all, be wise."

bensonokonkwo:

"Man Of the year, Well Said."

lush_eby:

"To err is human, to forgive is divine."

prankhottie:

"Omo I no fit read this long thing."

mabeliner_concept:

"Good bless for always motivating."

Obi Cubana and wife step out

Businessman Obi Cubana shared a video showing the moment he was worshipping God at an event he attended with his wife.

The couple stood beside each other as they sang and danced to the song being sung by the worship leader. In the caption that accompanied the post, Obi noted that the event was a friend's 40th birthday.

However, an IG blog called Goldmyne TV reposted the video and gave it a caption that many Nigerians termed offensive.

Source: Legit.ng