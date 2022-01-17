Popular comedian, MC Edo Pikin is giving thanks to God by sharing a rare video of himself and his family in the church

The comedian took a live ram to thanksgiving services and declared that people hardy post such videos on social media

He also posted another photo with his son in matching outfit and asked fans to pick who rocked it better

Comedian MC Edo Pikin and his family recently went for a thanksgiving service and he is sharing the joyful moment with his fans on Instagram.

The comedian posted a video of himself and some of his loved ones dancing to the alter with a live ram to give in appreciation of God's faithfulness.

He declared that videos like that hardly make it to social media:

"I know videos like this hardly go online, But na God First. Thanking God for His Protection, Guidance and blessings upon my family."

The comedian also shared photos with his son in a matching outfit and asked fans to pick who rocked it better between them.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Edo Pikin's posts and showered him with encouraging words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Osihon118:

"You both nailed it."

Ojayvicbiz:

"Oshomole no do pass like dis na."

Mclinoski:

"Edo papa and Edo Pikin."

Estherene:

"God is faithful. See my son looking so good."

Mattnosaa:

"Thank God my brother ❤️ but how about that ram come poo for inside church unko."

Moniquedvibe:

"Chai.. St' Paul's that year..nah for this Church I grow, then.. my Dad will be taking Responsorial Psalms ..chai those days..abeg I run."

Prosperityobafemi:

"That's why you are too Blessed and wealthy. You know Melchizedek financial secrets."

MC Edo Pikin flaunts new house, dedicates it to son

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Edo Pikin bought a new house and dedicated it to his newborn baby.

The comedian urged his fans to join him in celebrating the little man as he shared photos of him and the new house on Instagram.

Nigerians flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages.

