Legendary singer 2baba's first son Nino Fabulous recently turned a new age and the singer celebrated him online

2baba's wife Annie was also one of the close family members that celebrated Nino with beautiful compliments

Annie noted that Nini has grown to become a complete gentleman who is very deep, intelligent and so calm

Nino Fabulous, 2baba's first son with Sunmbo Adeoye turned 16 and the singer's wife Annie Idibia took to her social media page to celebrate him.

Annie shared a video showing lovely moments with the birthday boy. The video was filled with laughter, jokes and fun times.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Annie described Nino as the man of the house. According to her, she is blessed to have him call her mother.

Annie Idibia celebrates 2baba's first son as he celebrates his 16th birthday. Photos: @annieidibia

She wrote:

"I want you to know that we are sooooo proud of you. Love love the way you look out for everyone , thank you for being exceptionally amazing, for all the warm hugs and long convos,you make it so easy to love you♥I am so blessed to have you call me “mama” we gonna create more n more beautiful memories I love you Son."

Nigerians react

As expected, Annie's followers had beautiful things to say about her birthday post to Nino.

evaxalordiah:

"This made me smile so hard my cheeks hurt!!!! Sending Love to your fam!"

funswitchevents:

"I got emotional watching this,Happy bday .Annie ,u are good o."

kemi_akanji._:

"I can see that pure love you share with your step son God bless you and happy birthday to the birthday boy."

ankaraforshakara:

"Is the way you love and mother them all for me... Such a beautiful heart. God bless you ma."

harmonyneena:

"I just like his baby face...he looks like 12... happy birthday dear."

mimimax_rex:

"Aunty Annie bless your heart. Happy birthday fabulous."

firstlady_akwaugo1:

"Happy Birthday Son. Annie you be rare breed, special woman... 2Baba made the right choice."

